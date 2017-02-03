 You’ll be swimming in cash | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

You’ll be swimming in cash

Gypsum Recreation Center is hiring for the following positions: Swim Instructor â Must be American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor currently certified and at least 16 years old. Part time shifts include Monday and Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings. Lifeguard â Must be American Red Cross Lifeguard currently certified (shallow water certified is acceptable) and at least 15 years old. Part time shifts include weekends, weekday evenings, weekday mornings. For an application stop by the Gypsum Recreation Center front desk, or contact Kacy Carmichael, Aquatics Manager at 970-777-8888 or kcarmichael@wecmrd.org. WECMRD offers periodic training opportunities including upcoming Lifeguard training April 17-21, 2017 9am-4pm at Gypsum Recreation Center