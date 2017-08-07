Trespassers at old Vail Valley mines at Gilman, Belden will be ticketed | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office have responded to numerous reports of trespassing, graffiti and damage to property at the Gilman and Belden mine sites recently.

The property owners have asked that there be no tolerance or warnings given and for deputies to issue citations to any and all trespassers caught or witnessed on the properties. This no tolerance message is being taken very seriously due to the extreme hazards that exist on these federal Superfund sites.

These mine sites have been abandoned since the early 1980's and named by the United States Environmental Protection Agency as Superfund sites, which are described as being polluted locations requiring a long-term response to clean up hazardous material contaminations. It is recommended for safety to only view these Superfund sites from a distance or from many of the historical websites. The Belden mine district and the town of Gilman are extremely unsafe for exploring and were abandoned due to toxic conditions. Please heed the warnings and "No Trespassing" signs and view only from a safe distance.

If you think you may have any information about suspects for this or other crimes, then call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274-637). If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, then you could earn up to a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.