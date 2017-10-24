Trick or Treat Street at Eagle Ranch Village offers Halloween prequel

EAGLE — Come late October, there are two things kids can't get enough of — opportunities to wear their costumes and candy.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, Eagle Ranch Village's Trick or Treat Street will indulge local youngsters with a venue that provides both as they count down the days to Halloween.

Trick or Treat Street is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. with trick-or -treating at various businesses in Eagle Ranch Village. There will also be treats for all ages, a photo both, games and prizes, slime buckets and hot chocolate. Everyone is welcome to join in a mob performance of the "Thriller" dance.

Trick or Treat Street is hosted by the Eagle Ranch Village Merchants and all ages are welcome.