Twelfth Night bonfire returns for 64th anniversary at Eagle Town Park Jan. 6 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Just as they have for the past 64 years, Eagle area residents will mark the official conclusion of the holiday season with the Twelfth Night Christmas tree bonfire at Eagle Town Park.

Twelfth Night is observed today and this year it falls on a Friday. The traditional Christmas carol that details “The Twelve Days of Christmas” harkens to the days of Tudor England when the Christmas season began Dec. 25 and continued through Epiphany, today, the day when the wise men appeared in Bethlehem.

Eagle’s first Twelfth Night bonfire was held in 1953. “The ancient custom of burning the yule tree on the twelfth night following Christmas was observed in Eagle Tuesday night when around 100 adults and children gathered at the skating pond in southwest town to witness the burning of a huge pile of Christmas trees and enjoy skating on the town’s pond,” reported the Jan. 8, 1953 edition of the Eagle Valley Enterprise.

The celebration has continued, virtually unchanged, for more than six decades. The Eagle Lions Club will supply hot chocolate and the Greater Eagle Fire Department will torch the Christmas tree pile. Skating is free and festivities begin at 6 p.m. and conclude when the fire has consumed the entire tree pile.

Trees can be brought to the site the night of the bonfire or left at the pile, which has already begun to build, at Eagle Town Park.