U.S. Forest Service reminds visitors about regulations regarding e-bike use

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — An increase in electronic bike, or e-bike use, has prompted White River National Forest officials to remind visitors about appropriate e-bike use. Forest visitors are being encouraged to "know before you go" to determine where, when and how e-bikes may be used and when their use is appropriate.

E-bikes may be ridden on designated motorized routes shown on motor vehicle use maps, including on National Forest Service roads open to all vehicles, as well as national forest system trails open to all vehicles. Certain roads and trails are only open during certain times of the year.

The best source of information for knowing when and where e-bikes are allowed in the White River National Forest can be found on the White River National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Maps. Hard copies are available at all Forest Service offices, including in Minturn and Eagle. Maps are also available online by clicking on "Maps & Publications" at http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

When operating an e-bike:

• Stay on designated roads and trails open to e-bikes.

• Minimize wheel spin.

• On switchbacks, avoid sliding around the apex of the turn when climbing or brake-sliding during descent, both of which gouge the trail.

• Drive over, not around, obstacles to avoid widening the trail.

• Slow down when sight lines are poor.

• Cross streams only at designated fording points, where the trail crosses the stream.

• Comply with all signs and respect barriers.

Forest Service specialists are monitoring new technologies, visitor access and safety, social and sustainability issues and natural resource effects associated with e-bike use on National Forest system roads and trails. The information obtained from monitoring will be used to reassess and, if needed, adjust guidance for designating the use of e-bikes on national forest system roads and trails.