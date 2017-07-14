Vail Ask a Realtor column: Have a little patience when marketing a home | VailDaily.com

Dear Joan: We just signed a listing contract with a Realtor, and we were very excited to have our home come out in the local paper and on the multiple listing service this weekend. Our broker had mentioned something about staging and a photographer, but we were not aware that it was going to take a couple of weeks before our property actually "hit the market."

Did we make a mistake? Isn't there a way to be marketing our property as soon as it is listed? We would think our agent would like to get it out there immediately, too, so she could sell it as soon as possible. Are we missing something? Thanks!

Confused

Dear Confused: I think your Realtor is doing just what she should be doing. Let me explain, and then I think it will make sense to you, too.

A Realtor needs to have a signed listing before he or she can actually spend much time or any money on selling your property. So, if that Realtor is like our team, then he or she orders staging and, when that is complete, has the professional pictures taken. This process usually takes a couple of weeks to schedule and execute.

The Realtor needs to have this written in your listing agreement, disclosing that it will not be advertised immediately, and you need to understand and agree to it. The reason for doing this is as basic as "first impressions make lasting impressions."

When your property first comes out in the Vail Board of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, it will be on the "hot sheet." Every Realtor that does any business at all looks at the hot sheet every day. So, when it comes out there, it is the best chance for the most Realtors to notice it.

If it is of interest those Realtors will click on it and look at the 25 professional pictures, if that is what your realtor has put in the MLS. If the Realtor is interested from the great pictures, he or she will send all of the MLS information to a client and see if the client is interested enough from the pictures to schedule an actual showing.

However, if your Realtor has only put one or a few pictures from an iPhone in, that is exactly what everyone will see and you may miss the best opportunity possible to draw attention to your property.

I like to compare it to fishing because your best opportunity is when you sneak up to a quiet spot and carefully throw in your best fly or lure. It is not an hour later when you throw in the whole tackle box and all the fish are gone.

Stick with your Realtor. It sounds like you have a great chance for the quickest possible sale for the highest value possible in today's market, and all it requires is a tiny bit of patience on the front end.

Joan Harned is an owner and broker for Keller Williams Mountain Properties and heads up Team Black Bear, her own real estate team. Harned has been selling real estate in Eagle County for 27 years.