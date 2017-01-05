Beaver Creek has 14 inches on snow stake since 5 a.m. | VailDaily.com

Update, 11:40 a.m.: Beaver Creek has received 14 inches since the snow stake was cleared at 5 a.m. Vail has received 7 inches since 5 a.m.

VAIL — Eagle County’s local mountain reported 3 inches new snow Thursday morning as heavy snow continues to fall in the area.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is advising very dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry.

Steamboat reported 20 inches, while Monarch is reporting 19 inches of new snow this morning.

Keystone in Summit County reported 11 inches new, while Breckenridge reported 8 inches. Loveland weighed in at 12 inches.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Colorado high country until 5 a.m. Friday.