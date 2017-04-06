Vail Centre brings Dartmouth courses to Vail | VailDaily.com

VAIL — In an ongoing effort to expand its course catalogue to address the needs of mid-career professionals, the Vail Centre will bring two certificate courses from Dartmouth University to Vail in 2018 specifically for business and education professionals.

"Building a High-Performing Minority Business" is the first course, scheduled for summer, 2018 delivered by the recognized Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. This sought-after, high-impact certificate course will specifically help minority–owned companies advance their capabilities. Over the course of this four-day program, participants develop skills that help businesses thrive, including how to optimize their competitive advantage, increase profitability and generate repeat business.

"Expanding our curriculum to the Vail Centre gives Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth a greater reach. We are very excited to be working with the Vail Centre and offer our certificate courses in the majestic Rocky Mountains," said Fred Mckinney, Managing Director MBE Programs, Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

The second Dartmouth course will be a teacher workshop from the Rassias Center at Dartmouth, renowned for its teacher training programs. The workshop in the Rassias Method offers instructors an array of dynamic classroom activities that use movement, sound, rhythm and motion to help students learn. Teachers in the workshop will participate in small group sessions where they have the opportunity to apply this proven methodology to their current classroom materials.

"We are very excited to partner with the Vail Centre and bring our teacher workshop to Colorado. Our professors, facilitators, and faculty look forward to the opportunity to deliver this program in the beautiful and inspiring mountain setting," said Helene C. Rassias-Miles, Executive Director, Dartmouth College's Rassias Center for World Languages and Cultures.

"We are very pleased to add Dartmouth to our roster of programming from top universities," Vail Centre CEO Ross Iverson said. "The Vail Centre has a high expectation for the outcome of its courses, and the Dartmouth programs are recognized for their immediate impact on the participants and their organizations."

The Vail Centre is an international learning hub and unleashes talent through an innovative approach to higher education. The Vail Centre partners with top universities to attract destination and regional participants to curate their experience through certificate and short courses.

To impact organizations and communities, the Vail Centre's signature programs strengthen critical thinking and apply academic research. The Vail Centre provides professionals in Eagle County, Colorado access to world-class educational opportunities through the community scholarship fund. For more information, go to http://www.vailcentre.org.