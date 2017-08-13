Vail Chamber column: Charity golf tournament comes to Vail on Sept. 14 | VailDaily.com

Living in the Vail Valley is an experience many locals will never forget. Not only do we have the advantage of being surrounded by spectacular views and weather; we as locals have the opportunity to live in such a wonderful community that embraces the meaning of caring.

For another year, the Vail Chamber and Business Association has teamed up with the Vail Recreation District to sponsor the fourth annual Businesses Bogeys and Bragging Rights Charity Golf Tournament.

This event will take place Sept. 14 at the Vail Golf Club. Check-in is at 10 a.m., and cost to participate is $125 per player or $500 per team, including cart, and is open to the public.

Last year's tournament was very successful; it brought out many valley businesses and locals to mingle, promote and celebrate the end of summer while giving back to our local youth. As a small community that is known for giving and helping shape Vail into what it is today, it is encouraged that all locals, local businesses, or any other Vail lover help support the event. It can be done by playing in the golf tournament, donating gift certificates, donating an auction item, or setting up tents at the event and providing food for players. We are in search of local businesses that are interested in advertising or looking for sponsorship opportunities.

The Businesses Bogeys and Bragging Rights Charity Golf Tournament helps raise funds for the Tom Slaughter Jr. Memorial Fund. In the past, the tournament has raised more than $30,000 for the scholarship fund, thanks to the support of all community members. The Tom Slaughter Jr. Memorial Fund makes it possible for many local children to participate in camps and sports programs that are offered through the Vail Recreation District.

Tom Slaughter was a long-time local who lived and worked in many Lionshead Village establishments. He passed away unexpectedly, and his family created the scholarship fund in his memory.

The Vail Chamber & Business Association encourages everyone to come and join this year's Margaritaville-themed golf tournament to celebrate the end of another successful summer. However, it does not end there. Just as every local helps make objectives possible, the Vail Chamber & Business Association would like to make all locals feel appreciated for being such wonderful supporters of the community.

Pioneer Weekend is a spectacular event that is used to bring together all those who hold a special place in their hearts for Vail and have helped Vail thrive, whether it was through opening a business, working at a business or living here and participating in local community events. Filled with three evenings of great food and entertainment, we would like to thank every local who lived or worked in Vail prior to 1983 for his or her support and dedication to the community. Pioneer Weekend will be held Sept. 22-24. Invitations have gone out; however, if you are interested or know of anyone else who meets the qualifications and would be interested in attending or receiving more information, contact the Vail Chamber & Business Association at 970-477-0075, or info@vailchamber.org.

Lourdes Ferzacca is the co-owner of La Tour Restaurant in Vail Village. She is president of the Vail Chamber & Business Association board.

The Vail Chamber and Business Association is a business advocacy group in Vail and a communications outlet for businesses that want to have a voice in community affairs. For more information, call 970-477-0075 or email info@vailchamber.org.