Vail council gives initial approval to Marriott plan | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The town council here Tuesday gave first-reading approval to a plan that would bring a new hotel and nearly 100 deed-restricted apartments to West Vail. Final approval could come as soon as Feb. 21.

The council vote was 5-2. Mayor Dave Chapin and council members Dick Cleveland, Kim Langmaid, Jenn Bruno and Greg Moffet voted for approval. Council members Kevin Foley and Jen Mason were opposed.

The vote gave initial approval to a plan that will build a 170-room Marriott Residence Inn on the site of the old Roost Lodge. In addition, the plan calls for 96 deed-restricted apartments. Those units will have either one or two bedrooms.

The plan received broad support from business groups in the valley, and was vocally opposed by neighbors. In the end, council members decided the advantages of new housing outweighed the size of the building, especially since what developer Peter Dumon could build under existing zoning is only marginally smaller than the hotel/apartment building.