Vail town council updated on parking and construction | VailDaily.com

Board: Vail Town Council, April 4 evening meeting.

Present: Kevin Foley, Greg Moffet, Jenn Bruno, Mayor Dave Chapin, Kim Langmaid, Jen Mason, Dick Cleveland.

Issue: Interstate 70 underpass construction update.

Who they talked to: Matt Figgs, Colorado Department of Transportation planning engineer.

What they said: Figgs said the project is on time and on budget, and that he is very pleased with the way things have gone so far.

"We built two bridges in three months, which is a remarkable accomplishment," he said. "We've excavated the frontage roads about 15 feet lower than where they were when we started, we've relocated over four miles of utilities … we've also built 2,500 feet of retaining wall."

What's next: With much of the rough work now complete, finish work will commence. Frontage Road detours will resume on April 24, operating the same as they did last year, with the North Frontage Road serving westbound drivers only from Lion's Ridge Loop to Timber Ridge and the South Frontage Road serving eastbound drivers only from Cascade Resort to Cascade Crossing.

Issue: Update on Parking and Transportation Task Force recommendations for this summer.

Who they talked to: Vail Director of Public Works and Transportation Greg Hall.

What they said: In studying summer parking trends, the biggest issue was the need for market testing, Hall said. A four-week test period was suggested, to which the council agreed. The suggestion was also made to add more frequent service to the Sandstone and East Vail schedules, but the council did not agree to that idea as proposed.

What's next: Chapin said he would like to see the idea to increase bus service come back before the council if Hall could provide more info about the cost.

"I'd like to give it one more chance," Chapin said.

The council agreed more information could change their current opinions on the idea. Hall said he would come back before the council with more information.