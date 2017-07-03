Vail Daily Bizwatch: 8150 Lacross focuses on gear for players | VailDaily.com

Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email business editor Scott Miller at smiller@vaildaily.com or call 970-748-2930.

Business name: 8150 Lacrosse.

Location: Vail.

Date opened: Jan. 1.

Owner: Chris Bivona.

Contact info: Email: info@8150lacrosse.com. Call 973-525-6123, or go to http://www.8150lacrosse.com or http://www.8150gear.com.

What goods or services do you provide? 8150 Lacrosse provides camps, training and apparel to the Vail Valley and beyond. Focused on both boys and girls ages U9 to U15, 8150 Lacrosse Camp is the valley's premier lacrosse camp. 8150 Gear is a separate division of the same company.

What's new or exciting at your place? New for 2017, 8150 Lacrosse Camp will offer a girls' camp run by former University of Denver Coach Lauren Benner. On the apparel side, http://www.8150gear.com is now live and offers a full line of 8150 branded hats and T-shirts. Hats can also be found at Kidsports in the Solaris Plaza and at the Vail Farmers' Markets & Art Show on Sundays in the Kidsports Booth.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We hire the game's top professional coaches and players to provide an ultimate coaching experience. Our camps and training focus on fundamentals, but in a fun environment.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? It's my goal to have every player who comes to camp or a training session leave with a better understanding of the game. We stress teamwork and communication, two qualities essential to the development of successful young adults.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I'm in my fourth year as the director of the valley's nonprofit lacrosse club, the Vail Valley Lacrosse Club. In four years, the club has grown from 100 to more than 300 youth lacrosse players. That is the work of an incredible team of coaches, families, players and board members.

I'm a graduate of Skidmore College, where I majored in business management with a minor in economics and ceramics. I was a two-sport collegiate athlete at Skidmore, captaining a nationally ranked soccer team and earning both Academic All-American and All-American honors. I also hold every Skidmore scoring record to date. My mom loves the academic part, but I'm pretty sure she enjoys the records almost as much. She's a big fan. (Hi, mom.)