Vail Daily Bizwatch: CFC Collective aims to aid smaller nonprofit groups | VailDaily.com

Business name: CFC Collective, a Subsidiary of Ceil Folz Consulting.

Location: Edwards (Second Floor, Amber Building in The Riverwalk at Edwards).

Date opened: Feb. 15.

Owner: Ceil Folz.

Contact information: Email ceil@cfcvail.com, call 970-331-6020; ceilfolz.com.

What goods or services do you provide? CFC Collective provides a team approach with a suite of services to nonprofits in the areas of board development and governance; marketing and public relations; grant writing and management; grassroots fundraising and fundraising strategy; nonprofit financial management and event production and execution. Think of us as the team behind your team.

What's new or exciting at your place? The Collective is in its first year of operation, working with its first clients here in the Vail Valley as the company looks to expand.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Our "sweet spot" is emerging and established nonprofits with gross revenues of less than $5 million annually. We know these organizations have limited resources, small staffs and demands on every dollar raised. Our team helps these organizations increase revenue and takes them to the next level.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Our philosophy is to offer a team of experts in areas where nonprofits need help most, but build in flexibility so that our clients can select a package that fits their needs and budget. In this way, we can insert our expertise where it is needed most and scale our services to support our clients effectively and efficiently.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Following a long and distinguished career in nonprofit leadership and event production with the Vail Valley Foundation, Folz brings her 25 years of experience on the national and international stage to clients via Ceil Folz Consulting. The company reflects her strengths, including creativity, a strategic mindset, relationship-building skills and the proven ability to drive a project from start to finish.

Ceil uses a unique blend of vision, tactical execution and disciplined leadership, coupled with fearlessness and a passion for excellence that is guaranteed to deliver exceptional results for her clients. Each of her team members brings more than a decade of specialized nonprofit experience in their area of expertise. Together, they are the Collective.