Vail Daily Bizwatch: Real estate firm welcomes new member | VailDaily.com

Business name: Vail Valley Real Estate, Inc.

Location: 217 Broadway, Eagle.

Owner(s): Rick Beveridge, John Helmering and David Nudell.

Contact information: Mary Lou "Louie" Yeik at 970-390-2843 or 970-445-1770.

What's new and exciting at your place? I am so excited and happy to say, I have joined my brother, Rick Beveridge, and his team at Vail Valley Real Estate, Inc. We have a brand-new office located in the heart of downtown Eagle across from the town hall.

What goods or services do you provide? For more than 25 years, we have been personally driven to provide the best customer service in the area. We are local community experts and can help you navigate through the valley's complex real estate market.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? My philosophy here is no different than in my everyday life — be honest, be fair and be kind. Helping others is in my blood. I am so blessed to live and be a part of this great community and try to give back.

I took over the town of Eagle's Easter Egg Hunt 15 years ago. The woman who had done it in the past was giving it up, and I decided to take it on. I couldn't imagine Eagle without this community event. With the help of my friends, we have stuffed more than 100,000 eggs for the annual event. The many hours spent are rewarded by the look on hundreds of children's faces. I've organized the Fourth of July bike parade the last three years, as well as headed up the Eagle Flight Days baby contest for the past 20. I'm a committed parent, and volunteer. Each week, I spend many hours volunteering in my children's school. As my children become more self-sufficient, I am committed to redirecting my attention to helping buyers and sellers find their dream home or real estate investment.

What can your customers expect from you? They can expect my honest and hard-working dedication. My parents taught me to exercise the simplest rule of all — The Golden Rule — "Do unto others as you would have them to do unto you." I'll take that philosophy and combine it with my brother's 27 years of real estate experience, to provide my customers with incredible service and knowledge.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I moved to Eagle in 1997 right after graduating from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor's degree in communications. Many people may know me from bartending at Jimmy's, and then Broadway Bar and Grill. In 2002, I bought the Strawberry Patch Floral Shop and sold it two years later to focus on real estate. I made my introduction into real estate in 2003, working as a broker with Beveridge Real Estate. Since then, I have been a substitute teacher and continue to do that. I am involved in many community events and continue to watch Eagle grow. I have met so many new and great people. I love it here.