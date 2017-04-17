Vail Daily column: A more selective appeal | VailDaily.com

In the classic comedy, "This is Spinal Tap," there is a scene where filmmaker Marti DiBergi (Rob Reiner) asks the fictitious band's manager, Ian Faith (Tony Hendra), if his band is now playing small venues instead of arenas because of their lack of continued popularity.

"Oh no. No, no. No, no, no, not at all," he replies. "I just think that their appeal is becoming more selective."

Remind you of anyone?

In the first "Naked Gun" movie, Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) is a detective pretending to be an umpire at a baseball game. Calling a "ball" on a pitch and immediately being booed by the crowd, he switches to calling strikes and the crowd cheers wildly. Enthralled by the cheers, he begins calling every pitch a strike, and the crowd goes frantic with adulation.

Dancing ensues.

Anyone coming to mind yet?

Sean Spicer announces to the world that his boss did not flip-flop on America's need for NATO and the Export-Import Bank, his position on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's low interest-rate policy, anyone connected with Goldman Sachs, the bombing of Syria, how China is no longer manipulating currency and the dollar is "too strong" (whatever that actually means) with the following rationale:

"If you look at what's happened, it's those entities or individuals in some cases, or issues, evolving towards the president's position …"

In other words, President Trump is holding steadfast to each and every position he campaigned on, with no promise-wavering whatsoever. It is everyone else on the planet that has shifted and "evolved" their collective positions towards him.

Yes, and sexual harassment has never been an issue inside the Fox News headquarters and Mexico is paying for the wall.

If any former president played golf in Florida seven out of his first 12 weekends in office, had a wife who declined to live in the White House, declared war on the media, vented random conspiracy theories on social media with zero proof, openly encouraged violence against protesters, embraced an alt-right "news" website and appointed a former boss of the site as a White House chief strategist and repeatedly made downright creepy comments about his own daughter, then would any of you have actually ignored it?

If looking into a mirror while answering "yes," then you see the hypocrite.

I sincerely wish for some of you — anyone — here in Happy Valley to defend the above and share it with the rest of the class. I truly want to understand your reasoning for your position towards the man. This is not a set-up for a sarcastic punchline, I honestly desire to comprehend your defense of a man who said the unemployment rate used to be fake, but is now real.

A man who has embraced "clean coal" as part of America's future (Obama used the same ridiculous phrase and it involves the same level of fiction).

A man who believes nepotism is a proper function of a constitutional republic.

A man who defends Bill O'Reilly and attacks comedians who make fun of him.

A man who promised to drain a swamp, defeat ISIS in 30 days, stay out of Afghanistan and Syria, repeal and replace Obamacare, and not take vacations.

I promise I am here to listen, and this discussion has nothing to do with previous administrations or hypothetical situations, so think before writing.

Please help me to understand, as I'm pretty sure we're all on the same side no matter how "selective" someone's appeal may be.

Vail Daily columnist Richard Carnes can be reached at poor@vail.net.