Vail Daily letter: Thanks to Damian Woetzel for years of dance in the valley | VailDaily.com

How fortunate we have been these past 11 years to have Damian Woetzel "share his worlds," as he described the work of Jerome Robbins on Wednesday night at the Vilar Center. Woetzel's vision has brought the country's most talented dancers and choreographers to Vail for a unique journey of collaboration and expression. The obvious joy and dedication that he inspires has been a gift to all of us who have enjoyed the productions, each year a little better than the one before.

So thank you, Damian Woetzel, for gracing us with your talent, your laughter, and above all, your joy in sharing dance with the rest of the world.

Emy Halpert

Vail