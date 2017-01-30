Vail forecast: Sunny skies this week | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Expect sunny weather in Vail this week, with the next storm expected on Saturday.

From Joel Gratz’s Colorado forecast on opensnow.com:

“The next storm should deliver 3-6 inches on Saturday, February 4th, and then we’ll head into a prolonged period of northwest flow from about February 6-9th.”

If that pattern drops south a bit, Colorado’s mountain could see good snow, he said.

From the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night:A chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night:A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.