Construction meeting on Wednesday | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The town of Vail will host its annual construction season kick-off meeting from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Donovan Pavilion, 1600 S. Frontage Road.

The meeting will include a new open house format with information on construction staging parameters, noise allowances, contractor parking information, the town's 24/7 customer portal, contractor registration requirements and inspection schedules. In addition, recycling requirements and streamtract regulations will be available from the town's environmental team.

Contractors, architects, merchants and residents with an interest in the upcoming construction projects are encouraged to drop in at any time during the two-hour session. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call JR Mondragon, acting chief building official, 970-479-2143. To sign up to receive weekly construction updates, visit the town's website and click on "Vail Mail."