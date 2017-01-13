Town of Vail hosts meeting Monday for manager search | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The town of Vail is inviting community members to assist in the development of a candidate profile for the Vail town manager search.

A meeting to outline the search process and to collect community feedback will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Vail Town Council chambers, 75 S. Frontage Road. The meeting will be facilitated by Ron Holifield, CEO of SGR Executive Recruitment, who has been selected by the Vail Town Council to lead the national search on behalf of the community.

Holifield will be working with the council, employees and members of the community to build a profile of the skill set, leadership qualities, experience, personality and other factors that will be used to recruit qualified candidates that are an especially good fit for the position.

For community members who are unable to attend Monday’s candidate profile meeting, feedback may be provided via email to ron@governmentresource.com.

Honoring Zemler

In December, Town Manager Stan Zemler notified the council and community that he’ll be leaving his post after 13 years effective March 31. Zemler is the longest-tenured manger in the town’s history and has received numerous accolades from the council and community for his accomplishments. Zemler will be recognized for his service at the March 21 Vail Town Council meeting.