Vail municipal election absentee early voting runs from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3

VAIL — The Vail Town Clerk's Office is reminding town voters that Thursday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Nov. 3, early absentee voting for the regular municipal election will be offered at the Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Road between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Voters may also drop absentee ballots at the town offices until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7.

As of Oct. 16, the Town Clerk's Office had mailed 445 absentee ballots to voters, including overseas and active military voters. Absentee voting can be done by submitting a request form to the clerk's office. Forms can be accessed online at vailgov.com/elections and are due no later than Oct. 30. For absentee ballots to be counted, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 either by mail or hand-delivered.

Vail's election day polling location will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. When voting at the poll, please bring a current and valid Colorado identification, such as a Colorado driver's license, U.S. passport, utility bill with name and address of elector, or Colorado state-issued identification card. If you have moved, you must update your voter registration with your new residence address prior to voting and any changes in voter registration can be made online at govotecolorado.com or at one of the Eagle County Voter Service and Polling centers.

For questions about the Vail election, call the Town Clerk's Office, 970-479-2136 or go to http://www.vailgov.com/elections.