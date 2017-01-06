Vail offers programming for senior skiers | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Vail offers clinics and programming to senior skiers visiting the mountain. The Vail Ski and Snowboard School introduced the Ski Younger Now program during the 2015-16 season, and the resort offers the 60+ Ski with Us Program for skiers seeking a guided tour of Vail.

Ski Younger Now

The Ski Younger Now program, a series of intensive three-day clinics enabling older skiers to remain engaged with the sport, teaches low-impact, low-torque techniques leading to efficient skiing in all kinds of terrain, from groomers to powder to bumps.

Conceived as a retraining program for older skiers, and for skiers returning to the sport after recovering from an injury, Ski Younger Now was developed by older ski instructors throughout the past 20 years. The program has been proven effective in extending on-snow careers for recreational skiers.

“Ski Younger Now is a set of techniques designed to reduce torque on knees and lower back, and to reduce the muscular effort needed to start and finish turns,” explains Seth Masia, the Vail instructor who codified the program. “It relies on modern ski design to reduce most skiing maneuvers to subtle pressures inside the boot, aided by lateral motions of the knees and hands. The skill-set works even in difficult snow conditions.”

Confidence-building Progression

Ski Younger Now was developed as an adaptive technique for veteran older skiers and skiers who have rehabbed after surgery. It’s also proved to be an effective confidence-building progression for skiers at all levels of experience. Ski Younger Now is offered as a formal program of the Vail Ski and Snowboard School.

“Many of our over-55 guests have been skiing at Vail for decades, and we want them to enjoy skiing for decades to come,” said Bobby Murphy, Vail’s ski school director. “The Ski Younger Now clinics are designed to help those folks ski with confidence, in all kinds of terrain. The goal is to keep them skiing with friends and family all over the mountain.”

The three-day clinic is offered on the following dates:

• Jan. 14-16.

• Jan. 17-19.

• Feb. 14-16.

• March 14-16.

For more information, visit SkiYouger Now.com or call the Vail Ski and Snowboard School at 970-754-4300 or 800-475-4543.

60+ Ski with Us Program

Guests and locals alike can take the opportunity offered by the 60+ Ski with Us program, a complimentary service, to skiers on Vail Mountain. Vail Resorts provides, through the National Ski Patrol Mountain Host program, a complimentary all-day mountain tour on Mondays for those 60 years of age or older.

This tour offers an opportunity to ski with a Mountain Host guide who has acquired knowledge of Vail Mountain, its trails and its ever-changing conditions to optimize the skiing experience while at Vail.

Besides the skiing opportunity it is also a time to meet new friends and have a fun, social ski day on the mountain. Skiing with the group often leads to friendships between locals and guests that turn into long time skiing relationships that bring skiers back to Vail each year to renew acquaintances and enjoy the mountain.

How to Participate

To participate in the 60+ Ski with Us Program meet at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola at Gondoly’s Pizza at 9:15 a.m. on Monday mornings (except February 20). Release forms need to be signed in preparation for the 9:30 departure.

Tours are limited to advanced intermediate skiers or above as these tours make their way into Vail’s Legendary Back Bowls. Tours are limited to the first 30 people who show up. Tours will take various routes depending on the skiers’ abilities and will stop for lunch at Two Elk where friends and family can regroup. Skiers are able to leave the tour at lunch or any other time.

For more information or, to book a group of 10 plus, email Jeff Wiles at JWiles@vailresorts.com.