I-70 at Vail Pass reopens westbound, remains closed eastbound | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Interstate 70 is closed eastbound over Vail Pass as a blizzard pummels the valley. It is also closed eastbound at Silverthorne.

• As of 9:22 p.m., Highway 24 is closed in both directions near Minturn.

• Safety Closure in place I-70 EB MM 205 in Silverthorne due to safety concerns. No estimated time of opening. Last Updated: 01/11/2017 5:37 PM

• Safety Closure in place I-70 EB MM 178 in Vail due to safety concerns. No estimated time of opening. Last Updated: 01/11/2017 5:36 PM

There are multiple crashes in the Wolcott to Eagle areas on #I70, please slow down! #cotraffic @CSP_Eagle @EagleRiverFire — Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) January 12, 2017