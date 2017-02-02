 Vail Pass reopens westbound after truck accident | VailDaily.com

Back to: News

Vail Pass reopens westbound after truck accident

Colorado State Patrol | Special to the Daily

Vail Pass westbound was closed Thursday afternoon due to a truck jackknife.

VAIL — Vail Pass is reopen as of 4:35 p.m. after an extended closure due to a truck spin-out.

The pass closed at 2:40 p.m., shutting down at Copper Mountain.