Vail Police Department joins statewide Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Vail Police Department is taking part in the third and final enforcement period of this year's statewide Click It or Ticket Campaign, scheduled for July 17-23.

The seat belt law for adults requires the driver and front-seat passengers to buckle up. The law is a secondary offense, meaning a driver must be stopped for another offense before receiving a ticket for a seat-belt violation. The minimum fine is $65.

Following the 2016 Click It or Ticket campaign, Vail Police identified a compliance rate of 96 percent during a post survey, well above the state average of 82 percent. Vail officers will be devoting approximately 30 hours of patrol time during the upcoming campaign, which is funded by a state grant. While Vail has an extremely high rate of compliance, the goal is to achieve 100 percent, as it could save a life.

The Air Bag and Seat Belt Safety Campaign of the National Safety Council, in conjunction with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, state highway safety offices, law enforcement agencies and the National Transportation Safety Board, conduct the national Click It or Ticket mobilization. For questions about the Vail Click It or Ticket Campaign, contact Officer Mike Bindle at 970-479-2200.