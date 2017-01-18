Vail Police investigate fraudulent ski lift ticket sale | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Vail Police Department is investigating multiple cases of ski lift tickets being fraudulently sold online through third-party vendors. In each case, ski lift tickets are being sold through Craigslist to visitors coming into Vail from out of town. When they arrive to pick up their tickets, they are either non-existent or are fraudulent.

In one case, approximately $2,000 worth of lift tickets was purchased by the suspect direct from Vail Resorts. They were then resold to an individual via Craigslist. When the purchaser went to redeem them, the tickets were initially issued. The suspect then reported the credit card he used to purchase them as stolen. The buyers of the tickets, thinking everything was fine, were flagged by Vail Resorts for insufficient payment just after the mountain opened.

Vail Police Department detectives are working closely with detectives from the Breckenridge Police Department who have been investigating similar fraudulent ski lift ticket sales in the past few weeks. The fraudulent sales are believed to be related and the investigation is currently ongoing.

The Vail Police Department and Vail Resorts would like to remind everyone that ski lift tickets and season passes are non-transferrable, meaning they cannot be resold, loaned or gifted. Purchase lift tickets and season passes through vetted sources, such as http://www.vail.com, to avoid any unforeseen issues.

For any further questions, call Detective Sgt. Luke Causey at 970-479-2346.