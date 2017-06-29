Vail Police looking to sponsor bilingual recruit for police academy training | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Vail Police Department, in an effort to communicate with Spanish-speaking community members, is accepting applications for a police academy sponsorship from a bilingual applicant.

The program includes tuition-free enrollment at the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy at Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs and an hourly wage of $26.96 while attending the academy. The training includes 612 hours of course work. Upon successful completion of the academy, followed by certification, the sponsorship provides for an employment offer with Vail Police once an opening for a police officer becomes available.

To qualify for the police academy sponsorship, applicants must be bilingual in Spanish and English and meet the following requirements:

• Have a successful, related work history

• Have 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university, Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree preferred

• Demonstrate excellent public relations, guest service, communications and problem solving skills and a high-level of integrity

• Be 21 or older at the time of graduation from the academy

• Meet the necessary requirements for the CMC Glenwood Springs Police Academy

All applicants must also undergo polygraph, psychological, drug screen, background investigation and physical abilities testing. For more information, or to apply for the sponsorship, visit http://www.vailgov.com/jobs.