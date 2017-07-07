Vail police volunteer Rick Collier named Citizen of the Year by state group | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Vail Police Department recently announced that Rick Collier has been named Citizen of the Year by the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police. The state association award is given annually to an individual who distinguishes him or herself through long-term and selfless volunteer work for a Colorado law enforcement agency and whose value of contribution and dependability of performance increases year after year.

Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger presented the award to Collier at the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police banquet June 28 in Colorado Springs. The honor recognizes the role volunteers play in providing services to the community and to law enforcement.

"It would not be possible for the Vail Police Department to provide its high level of service to our citizens and guests without the significant contributions and dedication Rick Collier gives to our organization and the community," Henninger said.

Collier has served as Vail Police Department Volunteer Coordinator since 2011. What sets him apart from other volunteers from across the state is his steadfast support of the volunteer program, Henninger said. Contribution highlights include recruiting, interviewing, training and supervising Vail Police Department volunteers; accommodating urgent calls for volunteer help when patrol capacity is stretched thin by large, unplanned events; credentialing more than 1,000 public-safety personnel participating in the 2015 Alpine World Ski Championships; issuing State of Colorado resource tags to event volunteers at the Championships and to public-safety personnel throughout Eagle County; and carrying out sustainable operational measures to reach volunteer program goals.

"I am delighted to extend my sincerest thanks to each of our exceptional volunteers and their enduring sense of commitment to working with and representing the Vail Police Department in the community," Henninger said.