Vail Recreation District conducting community survey about tax election | VailDaily.com

The Vail Recreation District is looking for feedback from residents who live in the Vail area in the coming weeks. Magellan Strategies, of Louisville, may contact district residents via a phone or email survey. The survey typically will take about 12 minutes to complete.

All households who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing from the Vail Recreation District for a $100 Visa gift card. The information collected in the survey will be used to gauge residents' sentiment about the possibility of a tax election in November.

The Vail Recreation District is a special district that is separate from the town of Vail and provides diverse recreation opportunities that aim to enhance the physical, social and emotional well-being of all its residents and guests. If you have any questions about the survey or the district, call VRD at 970-479-2279.