Vail Recreation District conducting community survey about tax election | VailDaily.com

Vail Recreation District conducting community survey about tax election
July 14, 2017
The Vail Recreation District is looking for feedback from residents who live in the Vail area in the coming weeks. Magellan Strategies, of Louisville, may contact district residents via a phone or email survey. The survey typically will take about 12 minutes to complete.
All households who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing from the Vail Recreation District for a $100 Visa gift card. The information collected in the survey will be used to gauge residents' sentiment about the possibility of a tax election in November.
The Vail Recreation District is a special district that is separate from the town of Vail and provides diverse recreation opportunities that aim to enhance the physical, social and emotional well-being of all its residents and guests. If you have any questions about the survey or the district, call VRD at 970-479-2279.