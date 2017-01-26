Vail Resorts CEO named one of the ‘Most Creative People in Business’ | VailDaily.com

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Chairman and CEO Rob Katz has been named one of the Most Creative People in Business for 2017 by Fast Company. Honored among 170 recipients who are impacting their respective industries in categories ranging from fashion to finance, Katz was named among 11 creative leaders in the sports category for building the company into “the world’s first global ski brand” and innovation in “technological features that help the brand gain insight on its customers’ skiing habits to better tailor its offerings.”

raising the bar

“While I’m humbled to be named among such amazing leaders and innovators, this honor is really about the 30,000 brave, ambitious and passionate employees of Vail Resorts who every day re-imagine every aspect of the mountain resort experience for both our guests and our employees,” Katz said. “From our game-changing Epic Season Pass, to our groundbreaking social media application, EpicMix, to our sophisticated approach to personalizing our conversation with our guests and our use of acquisitions to create a highly impactful network of world-class resorts, we continually strive to raise the bar for the entire travel industry.”

Introduced in 2009, the Most Creative People in Business list is one of Fast Company’s most esteemed franchises.

“Our goal is to discover and highlight the people around the world who are not just thinking differently, but also putting their ideas into action to create new opportunities, redefine the rules of modern business and drive change within their own industries and beyond,” Fast Company editor Robert Safian said. “In today’s rapidly evolving world, it is creative and innovative leaders like these who will continue to move the needle and inspire us all.”