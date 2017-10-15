Vail Resorts executive leaves for new role at Steamboat Ski Area

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Ski industry veteran and hospitality executive Rob Spence has been named Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.’s new vice president of food and beverage.

Before joining the Steamboat Springs team, Spence was the vice president of mountain dining for Vail Resorts, based in Broomfield. But Spence, who will oversee 20 restaurant outlets on, and around Mount Werner, knows Steamboat pretty well — he previously worked as the head of food and beverage for Intrawest.

“Rob’s previous experience with Steamboat and his tremendous knowledge in the ski industry are assets we are excited to bring to the resort team,” Rob Perlman, president and chief operating officer of Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. said in a news release. “His proven leadership in the Colorado market and understanding of changing industry trends will help Steamboat set new standards for exceptional mountain town dining.”

As a member of Steamboat’s senior management team, Spence will be responsible for all aspects of the resort’s food and beverage operations, including on-mountain dining, which features Ragnar’s, Hazie’s and Four Points fine dining rooms, as well as cafeterias.

“Calling Steamboat home and working with some of the best in the industry has me ecstatic for the opportunities ahead,” Spence said. “Steamboat has long been known for its iconic brand and stellar customer service, and it will be my duty to help our team create memorable food and beverage experiences while staying true to what makes the resort unique.”

He will also be responsible for base area restaurants and the Haymaker Clubhouse and Steamboat Grand Hotel outlets.

Spence will be tasked with strategic planning, finding growth opportunities for the department and overseeing nearly 20 restaurant outlets, as well as warehouse, banquet and wedding operations.

Spence’s industry background began in 1993, when he served as director of food and beverage for Panorama Resort in Canada. In 1998, he moved to Copper Mountain.

Spence was promoted to vice president of food and beverage for the Intrawest Colorado team (Copper, Steamboat and Winter Park, at the time) and ultimately oversaw all Intrawest food and beverage departments across 10 resorts and 2,800 staff members.

After leaving Intrawest, Spence worked as director of food and beverage and resort building maintenance for Keystone Resort for five years. In 2014, he was promoted to vice president of mountain dining for Vail Resorts, where he oversaw operations at 12 resorts and more than 160 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada.

Spence has a Bachelor of Arts in hospitality and tourism management from Ryerson University in Canada. He will relocate to Steamboat from Colorado’s Front Range and begin his new executive role with Steamboat Ski Resort effective Monday, Oct. 16.