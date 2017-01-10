Vail snowpack now at 125 percent of normal; another 6-12″ expected Wednesday | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The recent snow cycle has pushed Vail Mountain’s snowpack to 125 percent of normal, according to the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District.

Vail Mountain has received 29 inches in the last seven days. It reported 9 inches new on Tuesday morning.

Beaver Creek reported 11 inches new Tuesday, with 32 inches in the last seven days.

The snow season started slow, with warm temperatures and little precipitation. Vail delayed its opening in November. But consistent snow has fallen in December and January.

More snow is in the forecast for this week.

“Another wave of more intense snow should arrive on Wednesday, and this wave could drop 6-12 inches from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening,” said Joel Gratz of opensnow.com