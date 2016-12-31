Vail to review Marriott proposal Tuesday | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Vail Town Council will resume its review of an ordinance that would authorize the redevelopment of the former Roost Lodge property at 1783 N. Frontage Road at its Tuesday meeting.

The item, first reading of Ordinance No. 35, is listed as action item 5.1 on the meeting agenda, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers with opportunities for community members to offer comments during the public hearing which has been continued from the Town Council’s previous meeting on Dec. 20.

The applicant, Vail Hotel Owner ESHV, LLC, represented by Mauriello Planning Group on behalf of the Marriott Residence Inn, has received a recommendation of approval, with conditions, from the Planning and Environmental Commission to build the project under guidelines associated with the town’s special development district process in which setbacks, site coverage, building height, and other prescribed development standards are reviewed for compliance with the town’s development regulations and land use objectives.

In instances whereby a deviation from the prescribed standards is requested, it should be determined that such deviation provides public benefits to the town that outweigh any adverse effects of the deviation. The special development district review process requires a recommendation from the Planning and Environmental Commission to the Town Council. The Town Council is the final decision maker in the review process.

As a public benefit, the project also includes a rental apartment component including 113 one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from approximately 600 square feet to 1,200 square feet.

Project details

The development proposal for the Marriott Residence Inn includes an extended stay hotel with 170 limited service lodge rooms, fitness facility including swimming pool and hot tubs, a breakfast dining area and similar lodge amenities.

As a public benefit, the project also includes a rental apartment component including 113 one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from approximately 600 square feet to 1,200 square feet. Of the 113 rental apartments, 107 would be deed restricted in perpetuity for employee housing, requiring them to be rented and occupied by Vail residents working at least 30 hours a week in Eagle County. The apartments could not be rented short term as rent by owner units.

Also included in the development proposal is a two-level subgrade parking structure containing 360 parking spaces, 40 in excess of town code requirements. The excess parking would be available for use by the public and local businesses. The project also includes a shuttle bus system and a car share program for lodge guests and residents.

The building is proposed to be LEED Certified and has been registered with the United States Green Building Council. All water runoff from the uses onsite are proposed to be treated before entering the town’s stormwater system to remove pollutants.

In exchange for the public benefits of rental housing, additional parking and energy efficiencies, the special development district development application deviates from established development standards in building height, density, setbacks, site coverage and retaining wall height.

Moving forward

The PEC voted 5 to 2 at its Nov. 28 public meeting to forward its recommendation of approval, with conditions, to the Town Council following three review sessions. In its consideration of the special development district, the Town Council must find that the proposed development application complies with nine design criteria and that the public benefit of the deviations from the prescribed development standards outweigh any adverse effect that may be created.

Approval by the Town Council requires two readings of Ordinance No. 35 with public input opportunities and a formal public hearing. To view the staff memo on the project, visit the town’s website at http://www.vailgov.com or to offer public comment in advance of the meeting, email the Town Council at towncouncil@vailgov.com.

The town has approved 40 special development districts in its history to help achieve the community’s development goals and objectives. Special development districts are most often used in instances where flexibility and creativity is needed to meet the development goals and objectives.

The last special development district approval by a Vail Town Council occurred in March 2006 when it voted 4-3 to approve the Solaris development at the former Crossroads site in Vail Village. The approval was subsequently challenged by a citizen’s committee and referred to a public vote in which Vail’s electorate approved the development during a special election in July that year.