Vail Today: Beaver Creek Rodeo rides into its 16th year (video) | VailDaily.com

When you think of Beaver Creek, luxury and sophistication come to mind, but on Thursdays throughout the summer mountain luxury meets unbridled action at the Beaver Creek Rodeo.

Featuring a full line up of classic rodeo events like bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding the Beaver Creek Rodeo gives spectators a look into the old west. Local and regional experienced cowboys, cowgirls, and wranglers show their skills while the rodeo clown entertains the crowd. Many of the participants have been involved in the Beaver Creek Rodeo for over a decade and keep coming back for more.

Besides watching the pros, there are a few crowd-friendly events for all ages. For the adults, test your donkey handling skills with Burro Racing, which requires teams of three to entice the burro to get from one end of the arena to the other. The Calf Scramble allows up to 100 kids ages 5-12 to chase after a calf, but the crowd pleaser is the Mutton Bustin', where kids try to hold on to a wild and wily sheep for as long as they can! These events require you to sign up in advance, so get there early.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo action starts at 6 p.m. Before the action in the arena there are plenty of things to do. Grab some savory barbeque and a cold beer, wine or Champagne while the kids enjoy face painting, pony rides and an inflatable, kid-friendly mechanical bull.

Don't be afraid to dust off your cowboy hats & cowboy boots for the event. If you don't have any western wear, cowboy hats are available in every shape and color if you want to look the part.

The rodeo series takes place every Thursday until August 10th, with the exception of July 20th, when they take a break to be part of the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo in Eagle. For more information and ticket information, visit http://www.beavercreek.com/rodeo.