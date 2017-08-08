Vail Today: Dancing in the Park returns to Avon Wednesday (video) | VailDaily.com

The Vail Dance Festival returns to the Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with Wonderbound taking the stage. The performance is free courtesy of the Town of Avon. This is the third year the town has teamed up with the Vail Valley Foundation and the Vail Dance Festival to offer an additional venue for dancers and festival attendees.

On Monday, July 31st, the Colorado Ballet performed excerpts from past and future productions as well as classical and contemporary pieces that showcased their talents in artistry and athleticism. Colorado Ballet's newest marketing campaign focuses on the physicality it takes to perform their moves effortlessly with the slogan "where athlete meets art".

The Avon Pavilion provided the picture perfect backdrop for the powerful dancers whose jumps, spins and holds were silhouetted in the foreground while puffy white clouds floated across the sky at sunset in the background.

The opening act by the Celebrate the Beat's Celebration Team set the tone for a community performance that brought out visitors and locals alike to this centrally located venue.

"The premise behind the festival is to celebrate dance, its history and its evolution in all of its forms. An important part of this is making dance accessible to all," said Avon mayor, Jennie Fancher. "The park setting makes the event casual and comfortable, making it exceptionally welcoming for those who may be unsure of what to expect or for those with the last minute ability to attend," said Fancher.

Colorado-based Wonderbound will return to the Vail Dance Festival, but this Wednesday will be their first time at Nottingham Park. This contemporary dance company specializes in creating their own choreography in-house and performing to live music on stage. They have also been listed as Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch".

Recommended Stories For You

You can watch them for free at the Avon Pavilion. Show starts at 5:30 p.m. and Nottingham Park opens at 4:30 p.m. Picnics, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, but please leave your dogs and alcohol at home. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, go to http://www.vaildance.org.