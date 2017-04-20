Vail Today: Earth Day electronics recycling event set for April 21 in Edwards (video) | VailDaily.com

Have some old cell phones, computer monitors, or batteries lying around? Walking Mountains would like to remind you: don't trash it, recycle it.

There are many good intentions when it comes to recycling. Education and awareness allows consumers to do their part to take care of Mother Earth but there still may be some questions surrounding what to do with electronics.

We aren't talking everything with a plug. It's more the electronics that have components inside that may be harmful to landfills due to the toxins they contain.

For example, even though a toaster has a plug, it can go in a landfill. The same thing goes with a curling iron or a vacuum cleaner, but monitors, microwaves, printers and cell phones must be disposed of in a different manner.

In 2013, a bill was passed prohibiting the disposal of electronic waste in Colorado landfills. Walking Mountains' Zero Waste Team will be on hand at Colorado Mountain College's Edwards campus to help you celebrate Earth Day by hosting an electronic waste collection event on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Beyond recycling electronics, they will also be taking in textiles. According to Earth911, a leading resource dedicated helping consumers and business reduce their daily waste, the average U.S. citizen throws away 70 pounds of clothing annually. Clothing and textiles are nearly 100 percent recyclable. If clothing isn't still useable, it's typically sent to recyclers to be broken down and reused. Clothing can become anything from cleaning rags and carpet padding to rubberized playgrounds and insulation.

Some processing fees may apply for items like televisions, hard drives and microwaves so please bring cash or a check. Paper shredding will be available as well. For more information, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org.