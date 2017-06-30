Off the Hill: Minturn Market celebrates 19 years (video) | VailDaily.com

The quaint little railroad town of Minturn comes alive every Saturday throughout the summer as people flock from all over to enjoy the Minturn Market. Established in 1998, the Minturn Market is the Vail Valley's original market, and it hasn't lost any steam since it began.

The booths weave throughout downtown Minturn and feature everything from clothing, jewelry, handmade crafts and fine art to gourmet foods. Speaking of food, plan on having breakfast or lunch at the market, since it has a great variety of eats. The festival atmosphere also includes live music and face painting for the kids.

After two decades, the Minturn Market has become quite a tradition, and relationships develop over time because of the truly interactive experience between the shopper and the vendor.

"Nine times out of 10, you are going to be talking to the person who either made, designed or cooked the product," said Michelle Meteer, Minturn Market manager.

Carole Colletti has been selling her Grammy's Jam ever since the market started and loves seeing her regular customers each year.

"I have made friends from all over the world who come back to buy my jam and then they say to me, 'My summer can start now because I got your jam,'" Colletti said.

The Minturn Market is not only a fun way to spend a Saturday; it's a big boost to the Minturn economy.

"The market is actually the sixth largest business in the town, and it's only open 13 days a year. It's a huge deal for our vendors, and it's a huge push to get all these folks in front of our local businesses," Meteer said.

While in town for the market, take advantage of the other amenities offered.

"We encourage people to come here, then shop at some of our local stores, then take a family-friendly hike on Meadow Mountain or Grouse, then come back and have a great dinner," Meteer said.

The Minturn Market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays until Sept. 9. For more information, visit http://www.minturnmarket.org.