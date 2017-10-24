Vail Today: Party Central in Edwards offers up Halloween costume ideas for 2017

What are you doing for Halloween? If you're like the 179 million Americans surveyed, you will be taking part in Halloween festivities in some shape or form.

According to an annual report done by the National Retail Federation, $8.4 billion dollars will be spent on Halloween, which is the highest amount in the 12-year history of the report.

According to the NRF survey, the traditional witch costume is the top choice for adults this year followed by "Batman" characters, animals and pirates. Marvel super heroes round out the top five. Action hero/superhero characters lead the top five costumes for kids, with "Batman" character/princess (tied), animal, "Spider Man" and "Star Wars" characters also on the list.

If you need a costume or have been procrastinating, there is hope. For 16 years Party Central has been the valley's headquarters for Halloween costumes and decor. The latest trendy costumes can be found along with all the accessories.

LeeAnna Salazar, owner and creative director of Balloon Bar at Party Central finds that their clientele is creative and they come up with clever concepts. "We can help turn their ideas into reality. They can come in and get something to complete the look of their costume or we can help them with their do-it-yourself creations," Salazar said. "We are offering more premium, designer quality products you can't find at our bigger competitors around the valley."

Salazar and her team makes sure they are stocked not only for Halloween but also for other holidays like New Year's Eve, St. Patrick's Day and Mardi Gras. They even have Broncos-themed items if you are hosting a football party or all things pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Look to them for any on-site decorating needs as well as custom balloons and party styling at their new location in Riverwalk. Visit http://www.balloonbaratpartycentral.com for more information.