Vail Today: Project Funway fashion show features anything but fabric (video) | VailDaily.com

Creativity and fundraising efforts come together on the runway as Project Funway takes the stage on Saturday night at Dobson Arena.

What started out in 2012 as a way to showcase outfits some friends had created as sewing projects eventually became a way to raise money for local public schools. "Clare Thayer, Amy Fordham and I wanted to have a little party to show off our sewing skills," said Pavan Krueger, who is a trustee for EFEC, the Education Foundation of Eagle County. It eventually became an event organized by EFEC.

The event invites local adults and students to come up with all sorts of outfits made out of anything but fabric. Bike tire tubes, hockey sticks, even detergent bottles have been fashioned into something unique and wearable.

While Project Funway is meant to be lighthearted and fun, the cause is serious. Since 2011, this district has lost $47 million in state funding and is predicted to lose another $7 million in 2018. Although local voters recently passed two ballot measures supporting our district in the November 2016 election cycle, this merely recovers the funding losses to date.

All proceeds from the evening support EFEC, a 501(c)3 organization that exists to support the creation and delivery of an excellent learning experience for nearly 7,000 Eagle County pre-K through 12th grade public school students by providing funding for specific tools, technology and staff.

This fundraiser is unique in that it involves so many school-aged kids. Along with the adult category, there is a student category, so the kids can be a part of this creative endeavor. "It's really great for kids to see advocacy in action. They participate in an event that specifically raises funds for their classrooms," said Amy Lewis, executive director for EFEC. "It's also important for them to see how our community values education and teaching."

Doors open at 6 p.m. at Dobson Arena. To buy tickets to the event visit http://www.efec.org.