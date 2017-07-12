Vail Today: ShowDown Town free concerts continue Thursday in Eagle | VailDaily.com

Do you remember when we only had one free weekly concert in town? Hot Summer Nights is the original, but as the population moved down valley, so did the free shows. Hot Summer Nights has been going strong at the Ford Amphitheater for three decades and in 2001 the same idea of having a fun band playing for free started at Eagle Town Park and took the name ShowDown Town.

The venue is perfect for families with young kids because it is adjacent to a large playground. Seating is easy, put out a blanket or lawn chair and sit back and take in the sounds of summer. Bring a picnic if you like, but as the event has grown, so have the sponsors and amenities. Bonfire Brewing takes care of the beer and other drink options, pizza, baked potatoes, even kettle corn is available. With Eagle being part of the "banana belt", the climate is a bit warmer and dryer, but these shows happen rain or shine.

The musical genres run the gamut between rock, Americana, blues and this Thursday we have a special treat. Thanks to the crew at Moe's Original BBQ, a newly formed band called Interstellar Boys will take the stage. Interstellar Boys features six musicians whose friendships date back almost three decades. On stage you'll find former Widespread Panic drummer Todd Nance joined by Daniel Hutchens of Bloodkin, Jerry Joseph, Sam Holt of Outformation, John Neff of Drive-By Truckers and Jon Mills.

There are still plenty of shows to round out the series, so don't miss one of the best nights of the week for free entertainment at Eagle Town Park. Parking is available near the park or if you live close enough, get the family out on the bicycles for a quick ride downtown. For more information, visit http://www.vvf.org.