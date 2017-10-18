Vail Today: SKEA leader inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s Hall of Fame (video)

If the ski and snowboard industry had an Academy Awards, it would be the Colorado Snowsports Museum's Hall of Fame induction gala. Here, it isn't about who crosses the finish line first or flies the highest in the air, it goes beyond that and recognizes individuals for their contribution to the industry.

Each year the Vail-based Colorado Snowsports Museum inducts five icons as a room full of snowsports supporters and enthusiasts looks on. The event was held at the Vail Marriott on Saturday, Oct. 14.

This year, Vail local, Diane Boyer was part of the inductee class of 2017. "I was so honored, emotional and grateful when I heard I was being inducted. I've been in this industry all of my adult life and I sometimes I don’t feel mature enough to be included in the fantastic group of Hall of Famers," Boyer said.

Boyer is the president of SKEA Limited, a luxury mountain lifestyle brand started in 1972 by Boyer's parents. Diane Boyer took over as president in 1992. Boyer's design experience grew with experience and time on the slopes. She always strives to make sure the skiwear was functional as well as fashionable. "My motto is 'dress like a girl, and ski like a guy'," Boyer said.

An all-around athlete growing up playing lacrosse, field hockey and skiing moguls, Boyer considers herself one of the guys who can hold her own in on the field, slopes or in the boardroom. She was a member of Snowsports Industries America's board of directors from 1998-2009 and served as the first female chair of SIA from 2005 to 2007.

"I like to say I made the boys club co-ed," Boyer said. "I always treated the men like my brothers and just thought of myself as one of the guys."

Recommended Stories For You

Her attitude not only got her to where she is today, but so does her philosophy in business and in life. "Be honest, straightforward and appreciative of every person and customer and have a lot of gratitude."

In addition to Boyer, the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Game also inducted backcountry and ski mountaineer Chris Davenport of Aspen; former Steamboat Ski Resort president and author Chris Diamond; former U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association National Competition Director Walt Evans; Aspen ski racing administrator and official Dave Stapleton.