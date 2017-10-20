Vail Today: Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosts 48th annual winter gear swap this weekend in Vail (video)

With Arapahoe Basin and Loveland now open and Vail and Beaver Creek kicking off the season in just a few weeks, it's time to shift gears and start thinking snow. Find the gear you need and get excited for the upcoming season by attending Ski and Snowboard Club Vail's annual swap.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail believes that no one should be restricted from participating in SSCV programs for financial reasons. Thirty percent of sales at the swap go to the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's annual fund, which helps provide financial support for students, and the other 70 percent goes to the seller.

The swap is their longest-running fundraiser. Throughout its 48 year history, the event has grown in size from its early days and takes over the Dobson Ice Arena. Besides gently used gear and outerwear, vendors are standing by with new items. Skis, boards, boots and bindings plus all the accessories have been brought in from Arizona, California, Idaho as well as Colorado.

Whether you are looking for a whole new set up of equipment, want to get into a new sport at a discount, or just need that extra pair of goggles around in case you lose them, make sure you head out to the swap this weekend. For best selection and sizes, go early. The largest selection of sizes will be when they open their doors at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 and the cost is $15 between 5 and 7 p.m. and $5 from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday. Children 12 and under are free. Discounts will be made throughout the weekend, so Sunday will have the biggest discounts.

For more information go to http://www.vailskiswap.com