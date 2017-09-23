Vail Today: Slow Fashion Vail encourages sustainable style

In a world of instant gratification, Slow Fashion Vail invites us to stop and think about one of our basic needs: clothing.

Slow Fashion Vail brings local, eco and ethical fashion brands & awareness to the streets of Vail.

"The fashion industry represents the second-greatest source of pollution on Earth today behind fossil fuels. This event represents a call to action for the fashion industry and skiing community to slow it down", said Baily Rose, who is a zero-waste designer, tailor and sustainable fashion consultant and co-producer of Slow Fashion Vail.

According to FashionforGood.com, it takes 2,700 liters of water to produce the cotton needed for one t-shirt, which is the equivalent of what an average person drinks in three years. Also, the making of one pair of leather shoes releases the same amount of carbon dioxide as a 38-kilometer car trip.

"It is our sincere hope that this event will continue to grow and gain influence in the Vail Valley for years to come," said Blair Law, co-producer of the event. They have teamed up with the Town of Vail, Fashion Revolution, Fashion For Good and Vail retailers and out-of-town sustainable pop-up vendors.

In addition to a fashion show, clothing swap and workshops, they are hosting a scavenger hunt with area retailers to encourage participants to learn more about where their clothes are coming from and how they are made.

"Vail retailers already excel in this area by procuring lines of clothing that utilize sustainable practices. For example, the Kjus line at Gorsuch participates in Fair Wear Foundation, a highly regarded non-profit organization dedicated to improving working conditions in the textile industry," said Rose. "We encourage consumers to start a conversation with retailers and learn what types of practices they are doing to perpetuate the slow fashion movement."

To learn more about slow fashion and how to earn points for the scavenger hunt, visit http://www.slowfashionvail.com.