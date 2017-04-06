Vail Today: Taste of Vail kicks off with Debut of Rose 2016 (video) | VailDaily.com

For those still not sure about rose wine, the Debut of Rose 2016 gave the curious a chance to taste away. Over 100 rose varietals were being poured Wednesday at the Arrabelle at Vail Square ballroom to kick off the 27th annual Taste of Vail.

Rose may be the oldest type of wine known. It is the most straightforward to make by using the skin contact method. It's made from red grapes like pino noir, syrah, grenache and malbec. It may be in contact with the skin of these grapes anywhere from a few hours to a few days. The longer it is in contact with the skin, the darker the color, but even if it's color is closer to red, it's not enough to qualify as a red wine.

Along with a range of colors, anything from faint pink to vivid fuchsia, there is a range of sweetness levels. Sweet is reminiscent of the white zinfandels that used to be more popular but what you see more of now is semi sweet, dry and bone dry.

The Taste of Vail was the perfect place to learn how rose wine can be paired with food. From barbeque to oysters, there was a rose that went well with each dish due to its versatile flavor profile. It has more depth than a white but is less intense than a red.

The Debut of Rose 2016 allowed those in attendance a chance to be the first to experience the international unveiling of the 2016 rose wines. Roses do not improve over time so there is no need to hold onto it. Drink it right away.

Roses can be a value as well. You can easily find a bottle for about $15 and even if you splurge, you'll still be spending around $25 to $30.

The Taste of Vail continues Friday with the Mountain Top Tasting. For more information visit http://www.tasteofvail.com.