Vail Today: Vail’s original ski patrol dog debuts wine label at Taste of Vail (video) | VailDaily.com

The annual Taste of Vail brings in wines from all over the world but this spring wine lovers were treated to a label that has local ties to Vail.

Henry's Red Table Wine made its Taste of Vail debut at the Lamb Cook Off and Apres Ski Tasting. This full-bodied Bordeaux-style red wine blend is named after Henry, Vail Mountain's first K9 member of the Vail Ski Patrol.

How does a pioneer of the Vail Avalanche Rescue Dog Program get his own wine label?

"Henry is affectionately known as "The Dogfather" and one night a number of us were at our house for dinner and we started talking about him, this nickname, and how we should make some wine in his name," said Lisa Reeder, who is Henry's owner along with Chris "Mongo" Reeder, assistant director of Vail Ski Patrol. "Our friend offered to do the label and we had a connection at a winery and it's grown from there."

A blend of sun ripened grapes produce flavors of plum, black cherries and red raspberries. By aging Henry's wine in French Oak barrels, the natural spices of cinnamon and black pepper are enhanced, creating balance and complexity.

With a flavor profile like that Henry's Red Table Wine can be paired with a variety of dishes, but they did suggest it be tried with beef tenderloin, which is Henry's favorite food.

The grapes come from Lake County, California and the wine is made by Bowers Harbor Vineyards in Traverse City, Michigan. Born in 2007 in Port Huron, Michigan, Henry is now the elder statesman of the K9 ski patrollers and aging like a fine wine.

A portion of the proceeds from sales will go to support professional service dog programs like Vail Avalanche Rescue Dogs, Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment Program, and national and local volunteer based search and rescue initiatives.

To learn more and find out where Henry's Red Table Wine is sold please visit http://www.henrywines.co.