Vail Today: Walking Mountains’ “Fright at the Museum” showcases Colorado ghost towns and prehistoric history (Video)

Kick off Halloween early with a trip to the Walking Mountain Science Center and get a taste of Colorado's "Petrifying Past". This year's Fright at the Museum's theme explores Colorado's ghost towns, walks visitors through geologic time, and kids can also create fossils, dig for dinosaurs and pan for gold.

In it's fifth year, Fright at the Museum sells out each fall and is a great way for the community to come together and learn the science behind some of the Halloween themes.

"There is so much science that surrounds Halloween and this year our theme is a petrifying past. There's so much diversity we can show from geology to fossils to dinosaurs, which all fit together, but Colorado's history is kind of petrifying, too when you think about the ghost towns and the characters that explored the mountain west," said Lara Carlson, community programs director for Walking Mountains Science Center.

All parking will be available at Avon Elementary School. Guests will be greeted by the Magic School Bus' Ms. Frizzle, who will help facilitate "time travel" back into Colorado's history at Walking Mountains. Once they get there, event attendees will be greeted by more characters from the past.

"We'll have Red Tail, the Mountain Man, who is a living history storyteller. He'll be on hand to narrate and literally act out scenes from the old west with his trusty burro," said Hannah Irwin, community programs manager for Walking Mountains Science Center.

Live music will be provided by acoustic duo, Jeff and Paige, whose songs and storytelling will engage listeners with nature. The group will be playing three sets consisting of different costumes and themes lasting 30 minutes each throughout the event.

The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. Tickets are limited to go to http://www.walkingmountains.org to purchase, they are $15 per person and children age 3 and under are free. Once again, a free shuttle from Avon Elementary to Walking Mountains Science Center.