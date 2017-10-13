Vail Town Council candidate forum scheduled for Oct. 19 at Donovan Pavilion

VAIL — The Vail Chamber & Business Association is hosting a Town Council candidate forum from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Donovan Pavilion, presented by the Vail Board of Realtors.

The evening format includes introductions and will provide each of the 10 candidates a chance to present his or her background and reasons for running for office. There will be a series of questions covering numerous topics, and the evening will also include an opportunity for questions from panelists and attendees, which will be collected during the evening.

The forum is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend. Rob Levine, former general manager of Antlers at Vail, will be moderating, and light refreshments will be served from Yellowbelly. The forum will be streamed live by High Five Media on public access. Replays of the candidate forum may be viewed at the same place on the web. For show times and video on demand, visit http://www.highfivemedia.org.

The Vail Town Clerk's Office has received and validated nomination petitions from 10 candidates, including three incumbents, who have filed to run for the four open Vail Town Council seats in the Tuesday, Nov. 7 election.

The ballot order is as follows: Jenn Bruno (incumbent), Dave Chapin (incumbent), Travis Coggin, Mark Gordon, Rodney Johnson, Bart Longworth, Greg Moffet (incumbent), Edward Padilla, Brian Rodine and Taylor Strickland. Dick Cleveland, who holds the other incumbent seat, has decided not to run again this year.

For details about the candidate forum, contact the Vail Chamber and Business Association at 970-477-0075 or info@vailchamber.org. For information on the Tuesday, Nov. 7, town of Vail regular municipal election, including voter registration and early voting, visit http://www.vailgov.com.