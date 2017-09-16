Vail Town Council holds first of two East Vail rezoning hearings Sept. 19

VAIL — The Vail Town Council will consider an ordinance to rezone a 23.3-acre parcel of land owned by Vail Resorts at its evening meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The public hearing for Ordinance No. 13 is listed as 4.1 on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. in the town council chambers. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting and offer testimony during the two-hour hearing.

The property is located on the north side of Interstate 70 at the East Vail interchange and is proposed to be rezoned from its current zoning of Two-Family Residential. The ordinance under consideration would create two zoning classifications. The western portion of the site — 5.4 acres — is proposed to be changed to a Housing district zoning classification. The eastern portion of the site — 17.9-acres — would be rezoned as Natural Area Preservation district. In preparation for the hearing, council members will visit the site earlier in the day as part of its afternoon agenda.

The Vail Planning and Environmental Commission reviewed the rezoning application at its Sept. 11 meeting and voted 6-0 to forward a recommendation of approval to the council, noting the proposal meets the criteria outlined in the Vail Town Code for a zone district boundary amendment.

No specific development plans or designs have been submitted to the town for any employee housing units on the site. Any future development would require additional review at public hearings with the Planning and Environmental Commission. The architecture, site plan and building materials for any future development proposal would also require review by the Vail Design Review Board. In addition, a development application would initiate the requirement for an environmental impact report, which would include a wildlife habitat assessment as well as an analysis of the geological conditions on the property, including geological hazards.

The Housing zone district allows employee housing units, bicycle and pedestrian paths, communications antennas/equipment and passive outdoor recreation areas, plus other uses that are secondary and incidental to the primary use. The Natural Area Preservation district is one of the most restrictive zone districts in town and limits permitted uses to nature preserves. Conditional uses in the Natural Area Preservation district include equestrian trails, interpretive nature walks, parking (when used in conjunction with a permitted or conditional use), bicycle and pedestrian paths, picnic tables and informal seating areas.

To review a staff memo outlining the rezoning application, go to http://www.vailgov.com. To forward comments to the council in advance of the hearing, email towncouncil@vailgov.com.

Town ordinances require two readings for adoption. These meetings are live-streamed at http://www.highfivemedia.org/ and are cablecast on channel 5.