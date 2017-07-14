Vail Town Council to host japanese delegation to explore sister-town option | VailDaily.com

VAIL — At the invitation of the Vail Town Council, a 12-member Japanese delegation will be visiting Vail on July 17 and 18 to explore the possibility of a sisterhood exchange. The officials are from the northeast area of Nagano Prefecture, which includes the town of Yamanouchi Downtown and the Yamanouchi-machi tourism region.

Following an orientation tour on Monday, July 17, the two groups will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the Vail Town Council Chambers to discuss partnership opportunities. The meeting will include presentations from the visiting delegation and Vail Mayor Dave Chapin sharing community programming and highlights.

Environmental Sustainability Manager Kristen Bertuglia will present about Vail's environmental initiatives, along with a brief overview of Vail's attempt to become the first certified sustainable destination in the United States.

Suggested areas of sisterhood cooperation include promotion of tourism, sustainable environmental development and educational exchanges. The discussions will explore opportunities to cultivate development of the two economies, societies and a cross-cultural understanding through interactions in a wide range of areas.

Vail currently has a sisterhood relationship with San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, which has resulted in two delegation exchanges, a culinary exchange hosted by Sweet Basil and attendance at a writers' and literary conference in San Miguel de Allende by two members of the Vail Commission on Special Events and a community member.

A possible follow up to the Japanese visit would be exploration of a reciprocal visit to Yamanouchi in 2018. For additional details about the visit, contact Kelli McDonald, economic development director, at 970-479-2454.