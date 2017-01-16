Vail Town Council to look at Marriott proposal on Tuesday | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Vail Town Council will resume its review of an ordinance that would authorize the redevelopment of the former Roost Lodge property at 1783 N. Frontage Road at its Tuesday meeting. The item, first reading of Ordinance No. 35, is listed as public hearing item 5.1 on the meeting agenda, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers. There will be opportunities for community members to offer additional comments during the public hearing.

This will be the third time the ordinance has been before the council in a public hearing for disposition on first reading. Following more than two hours of public testimony Dec. 20, the item was continued to the Jan. 3 meeting. At that time, the Town Council voted 4-3 (Kevin Foley, Kim Langmaid and Jen Mason against) to table the matter to Tuesday following additional public testimony.

The applicant, Vail Hotel Owner ESHV, LLC, represented by Mauriello Planning Group on behalf of the Marriott Residence Inn, has received a recommendation of approval, with conditions, from the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission to build the project under guidelines associated with the town’s Special Development District process in which setbacks, site coverage, building height and other prescribed development standards are reviewed for compliance with the town’s development regulations and land use objectives.

In instances where a deviation from the prescribed standards is requested, it should be determined that such deviation provides public benefits to the town that outweigh any adverse effects of the deviation. The review process requires a recommendation from the planning commission to the council, which is the final decision maker in the process.

The proposal

The development proposal under review for the Marriott Residence Inn — no revisions to the development application have been submitted — includes an extended-stay hotel with 170 limited service lodge rooms, fitness facilities including swimming pool and hot tubs, a breakfast dining area and similar lodge amenities. As a public benefit, the project also includes an apartment component including 113 one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from approximately 600 square feet to 1,200 square feet. Of the 113 rental apartments, 107 would be deed restricted in perpetuity for employee housing, requiring them to be rented to and occupied by Vail residents working at least 30 hours a week in Eagle County. The apartments could not be rented short term as rent by owner units.

Also included in the proposal is a two-level underground parking structure containing 360 parking spaces, 40 in excess of town code requirements. The excess parking would be available for use by the public and local businesses. The project also includes a shuttle bus system and a car share program for lodge guests and residents.

The building is proposed to be LEED Certified and has been registered with the United States Green Building Council. All water runoff is proposed to be treated before entering the town’s stormwater system.

In exchange for the public benefits of rental housing, additional parking and energy efficiencies, the Special Development District application deviates from established development standards in building height, density, setbacks, site coverage and height of retaining walls.

What now?

After three review sessions, the planning commission voted 5-2 at its Nov. 28 public meeting to forward its recommendation of approval, with conditions, to the council. In its consideration of the proposal, the council must find that the proposed development complies with nine design criteria and that the public benefit of the deviations from the prescribed development standards outweigh any adverse effect that may be created.

Following review by the Town Council on Jan. 3 as well as additional input during the public hearing, a staff memorandum prepared by the Vail Community Development Department for review at Tuesday’s meeting notes the applicant has evaluated possible solutions to a list of concerns raised by the council. Options include: lower building height, reduced building mass, reduction in total number of deed restricted units, change in total number of surplus parking spaces, dedicated left turn lane, installation of vehicle entry and directional signs, limitation on pet ownership and improved landscape plan. Additional details are described in a letter submitted Thursday by the applicant to the council.

Approval requires two readings of the ordinance with public input opportunities and completion of a formal public hearing.

The town has approved 40 Special Development Districts in its history. These districts are most often used in instances where flexibility and creativity is needed to meet the development goals and objectives.

The last Special Development District approval by the Vail Town Council was in March 2006 when it voted 4-3 to approve the Solaris development at the former Crossroads site in Vail Village.