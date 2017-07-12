Vail town manager search narrows to three candidates | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Three candidates remain under consideration to become Vail's next town manager. With six finalists taking part in on-site interviews on June 26 and 27, Mayor Dave Chapin said the Vail Town Council has currently narrowed the search to the following applicants: Greg Clifton, municipal manager of Telluride; Tobin Follenweider, chief operating and performance officer for Colorado Department of Natural Resources; and Matthew Fulton, active with nonprofit agencies and former city manager of West St. Paul, Minnesota.

Next steps include additional assessments of the top candidates. Chapin said the Town Council is being as thorough as possible during the selection process to ensure a solid fit with the community and to lay the foundation for a successful tenure. Executive search firm Strategic Government Resources, based in Keller, Texas, is assisting the Town Council in the hiring process.

The recruitment process has been underway since the first of the year after Stan Zemler announced he would be leaving as Vail's town manager. Town Clerk Patty McKenny has been serving as acting town manager during the interim. Chapin said McKenny and her staff have been doing an extraordinary job in managing the town's day-to-day operations, which has enabled the council to take the time it needs to select the next manager.